Balinya: Gor Mahia star in advanced transfer talks with KCCA FC

The former Police and Yanga striker is said to be in fruitful negotiations with Kassasiro Boys and a deal will be concluded soon

Gor Mahia striker Juma Balinya is on his way to Ugandan Premier League (UPL) heavyweights Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC), Goal can report.

Balinya is on record stating that his stay at the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) record champions was dependent on the improvement of the club’s financial health.

Gor Mahia signed the former UPL top scorer from Young Africans (Yanga SC) at a time they were experiencing financial turmoil. Balinya and teammates had to go for months without monthly payments and it is that reason that is understood to have forced him to want to end his association with K’Ogalo.

On the pitch, Balinya struggled to find the back of the net after he was brought on board to replace Ghanaian Francis Afriyie who left for Township Rollers and Gnamien Yikpe who headed the opposite direction to Yanga in January.

“You know he had already given conditions to the club and it is clear he has decided not to return,” a source close to the player confirmed.

“He is in advanced talks with KCCA and he will be unveiled soon as the two parties are in positive talks now.”

Balinya was UPL’s 2018/19 top scorer with Police FC and those exploits saw Yanga sign him but the 28-year-old did not replicate the good form in the Mainland Premier League.

He and Yanga decided to end their association mutually as the club also dealt with tough financial status then.

Balinya’s expected move to KCCA is the latest exit made by a Gor Mahia star.

Goalkeeper David Mapigano joined Azam FC on a two-year deal after a season with the Green Army.

Dickson Ambudo, who had a good start at Gor Mahia in the initial part of the season before somewhat fading, joined the newly-promoted Tanzanian side Dodoma Jiji FC.

Joash Onyango signed for Simba SC whereas his partner at Gor Mahia Charles Momanyi is said to be on his way to rivals KCB.

Winger Boniface Omondi was the first player to confirm exit from Gor Mahia and joined Wazito FC.

The club has, however, signed goalkeeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars to replace Mapigano.

On the other hand, KCCA have completed the signings of Ashraf Mugume, Brian Aheebwa, Stefano Loro, Charles Lwanga, Samson Kigozi, Dennis Iguma, and Bright Anukani.