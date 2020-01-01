Balinya: Gor Mahia forward sets sights on KPL Golden Boot

The former Yanga SC forward has struggled to settle at K'Ogalo but is now focused on making amends

Gor Mahia striker Juma Balinya has set his sights on winning the 2020/21 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Golden Boot after the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) annulled the current campaign owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The league was halted mid-March after the outbreak with the federation making the nullification announcement on April 30, a decision which is still being contested.

The Ugandan had joined K'Ogalo in the January transfer window from Tanzania Mainland League giants Yanga SC but was struggling to settle in.

However, the forward believes he was starting to find his feet before the abrupt break to proceedings.

"I was just getting started, three months in, when this pandemic happened," Balinya told Football256.

"I started well and I was getting more comfortable but I call those few months a success."

The striker has now set his sight on finishing as KPL top scorer in the next top tier campaign.

"My target next season is to try and win the Golden Boot but also return to the national team," Balinya revealed.

In the 2018/19 season, Balinya finished as Ugandan Premier League top scorer after finding the back of the net 17 times while at Police FC. However, his move to Yanga SC did not bore many fruits as he struggled for playing time.

At Gor Mahia, he began on a flying note, notching in a brace in 3-0 win against Nzoia Sugar on February 2. But he failed to nail down a permanent place in the team with Nicholas Kipkirui preferred.

After the departure of Rwandan attacker Jacques Tuyisenge to Petro Atletico of Angola, the 18-time league champions have struggled to find his replacement.

They went in for Ghanaian Francis Afriyie and Gnamien Yikpe of Ivory Coast. While the former left for Botswana top tier side Township Rollers, Yikpe opted to join Yanga SC.

Before the KPL was suspended, Gor Mahia were leading the chase for the title with 54 points from 24 matches with Kakamega Homeboyz second on 47 points. Tusker were third with 46 points, although the chasing pack has a game in hand over the leaders.

The federation's move to annul the league has not been taken lightly by the league managers and they confirmed this in the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

The Tribunal is set to make a ruling on Thursday, May 28.