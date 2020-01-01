Bale 'wouldn't walk into the team' of Premier League big six, claims Shearer

The 31-year-old Wales star has had a tough time at Real Madrid but the former Newcastle star fears he will struggle to find a new club in England

Gareth Bale would struggle to find a place in one of the Premier League's top six teams, ex-England striker Alan Shearer says.

The 31-year-old winger has been constantly linked with a departure from Real Madrid, having fallen out of favour under coach Zinedine Zidane.

The Wales international made just 16 appearances in La Liga last season and is not expected to fare much better in the 2020-21 campaign.

Tottenham and Manchester United are reported to be interested in him while former Madrid president Ramon Calderon said earlier this month that the club rejected a €100 million (£92.2m/$118m) offer from a Premier League team last year.

Shearer says it is a shame to see Bale struggle at the Santiago Bernabeu, but believes it will be difficult for him to find a team willing to match his wage demands.

“He possibly wouldn’t walk into all the teams in the top six in the Premier League, it’s going to take a wealthy club to be able to afford a transfer fee and a salary to get Bale there," Shearer told Coral.

“Whether clubs can do that outside the top six remains to be seen, but he’s got to be playing football rather than being sat on the bench.”

The former Newcastle star added: “I think it’s such a shame that a player of his ability is sitting on the bench or in the stands every single weekend.

“He’s a fantastic player, still got lots to offer, whether that’s in another county.

“Without a doubt he could certainly still play in the Premier League, I know clubs have one or two concerns regarding injuries.

“The money that he’s on, will clubs be able to afford it, even more so given the current situation that we’re in?

“Someone of his ability shouldn’t be sat wasting away on the bench, his ability should be playing every single week.

“It’s a shame that he’s having to do that, and playing for Wales, albeit 45 minutes and then 90 minutes, still doing well enough, still got plenty to offer.

“I hope somewhere along the line he can get back playing football and hopefully that can be in the Premier League.

“Whether he goes back to Spurs, there’s been talk of Manchester United in recent seasons, but he should be playing somewhere.”