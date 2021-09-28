Bale nursing 'significant hamstring tear' as severity of Real Madrid star's injury is revealed

The Blancos forward will be playing no part for Wales during the international break, with a 100th outing for his country being delayed

Gareth Bale has been sidelined by injury at Real Madrid since the international break at the start of September, with it revealed that the Wales forward is nursing a "significant hamstring tear".

There had been no word out of Santiago Bernabeu as to the severity of the problem keeping the 32-year-old on the sidelines, but Wales boss Robert Page has lifted the lid.

He is set to be without a talismanic presence for 2022 World Cup qualifying duty in October, but hopes to have Bale back and in contention for a 100th cap by the time another shutdown in domestic duty rolls around in November.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on Bale's fitness, Page told reporters: "You grade hamstring injuries from one to four, and his is nearer the four so it's quite a significant hamstring tear.

"We've been in contact with him and our medical department to see how it's developing. This camp has come too soon for him unfortunately.

"Originally, it might have even progressed into November's camp but thankfully he's recovering better than anticipated.

"We're pretty certain he'll be OK for November."

Bale's injury record

Enforced spells on the sidelines are nothing new for Bale, with frequent setbacks stunting his progress in recent seasons.

Muscle complaints have proved difficult to avoid at times, with niggling knocks catching up with a man who has always relied on physical qualities to set him apart from the rest.

Speed and power have helped to carry Bale to the very top of the game, with a move to Spain made in 2013 as the most expensive player on the planet.

A bright start to his spell with Real saw Champions League glory savoured, with Bale now boasting four European crowns and two La Liga titles to his name.

He did, however, start to lose favour with the Madrid locals when regular stints on the treatment table were taken in and questions began to be asked of his commitment.

Bale has never shied away from a challenge, and has been welcomed back into the Blancos squad this season by Carlo Ancelotti, while he remains a hero to those in Wales.

To be stuck on 99 outings for his country and within touching of a notable century will frustrate a proven performer, but he must also avoid any desire to rush back at club level and play his way towards full match sharpness before the next international games.

