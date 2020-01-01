Bainomugisha: Former Mbarara City tactician confirmed at Onduparaka

The 43-year-old has been given the mandate to help the team perform better next season

Ugandan Premier League side Onduparaka FC have confirmed Bainomugisha Vialli as their new coach.

The club is restructuring ahead of the new season, with an aim of offering stiff competition to other top sides in the division. The appointment has been confirmed on Friday via the club's official social account.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Bainomugisha Vialli as our new head coach," Onduparaka tweeted.

More teams

"The 43-year-old Caf B & C Coach has provided leadership and promotion to different clubs across Uganda and possesses an International sports connection certificate."

The tactician will now take over from former Uganda defender Simon Masaba who will be serving as his assistant. Masaba was serving on an interim basis.

#WELCOMEVIALLI



We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Bainomugisha Vialli as our new Head Coach. The 43 year-old CAF B&C Coach has provided leadership and promotion to different clubs across Uganda and possesses an International sports connection certificate.. pic.twitter.com/5CzVz416q6 — Onduparaka FC (@ondufc) July 17, 2020

Vialli has previously coached Mbarara City, Lweza Water and Kigezi Homeboys.

In the abandoned 2019/20 season, the Arua-based side finished in the eighth position. In the 25 matches played, they won nine, drew four and lost 12 and collected a total of 31 points.

In the concluded season, the top-tier side faced many challenges as top players and their head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi left, along with the entire technical bench.

"It has been our toughest season. But I have to thank everyone involved that helped us overcome all hardships," club chairman Benjamin Nyakuni said in an earlier interview.

"We will need to have more finances to pay players and facilitate other club activities and am sure that if all that is in order, next season will be our best."

The administrator reveals his team cannot compete financially with some clubs but has set a target of winning a major title soon. He has also revealed plans to make the team financially stable.

"We are in a jungle playing against institutional clubs like URA and KCCA which are well funded. It is a challenge for us, especially that we are from a humble background.

Article continues below

"We want to professionalize this club and our brand should be more vibrant. We want to restructure the staff and player management and improve on all fronts, do more research on how to improve things.

"The target is to win a trophy next season. We have lower-division trophies in store and we want a big trophy [league title or Uganda Cup] come next season. We can achieve this if we are all united."