Bailly returns to Manchester United training but doubtful for West Ham game

The Ivory Coast international is a doubt for Wednesday's league match at Old Trafford following a clash of heads with teammate Maguire on Sunday

Eric Bailly is still being assessed after returning to Manchester United training on Tuesday, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The Ivorian centre-back suffered an injury scare after clash of heads with teammate Harry Maguire during Sunday’s FA Cup loss against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

He was given oxygen and carried away in a neck brace before he was rushed to hospital for further checks and treatment.

The hit came as a worry for fans who thought the former Villarreal defender will have a long spell on the sidelines but he calmed their fears with his social media update on Monday.

Following their 3-1 loss to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, Manchester United return to Premier League action on Wednesday against West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer provided an update on Bailly who has played four league matches this campaign and he hinted that he is unlikely to play in the game.

“Of course, he was shaken up a bit. He had a big blow to his head. We're still monitoring him,” Solskjaer told the club website.

“He stayed down in London after the game. I've not seen him this morning yet because these interviews are before the boys meet up.

“I'll see him soon and, hopefully, he'll be alright.”

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League table with 62 points from 36 matches. They will be aiming to boost their chances of qualifying for next season's Uefa Champions League with wins against West Ham and Leicester City on Sunday.