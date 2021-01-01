Bailly ready to help ‘talented’ Diallo settle at Manchester United

The Ivory Coast defender looks forward to welcoming his compatriot to Old Trafford after the permanent move on Thursday

Eric Bailly has stated he is ready to help Amad Diallo find his feet at Manchester United after he signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side completed their move for the 18-year-old winger on Thursday, after they initially agreed a £37 million deal with add-ons on the final day of the summer transfer window in October.

Diallo who made a single Serie A appearance this season, is expected to boost Solskjaer's attacking options with his presence and Bailly is prepared to help him settle in the city of Manchester.

They are both Ivory Coast players but Diallo left Abidjan for Italy at the age of 10 with his brother Hamed Diallo who plays for Sassuolo.

"I know Amad. I speak with him," Bailly told the club website. "He’s a young player with good talent but we know it is important to keep calm with any new guys. I think he will do well but it is important to keep calm with him.

“I am ready to help him. I’m ready to help every player. That, for me, is very important.”

Bailly recalled the players who assisted him to settle at Old Trafford following his permanent signing from Villarreal in June 2016 and he is set to reciprocate the gesture to his compatriot.

The 26-year-old added, "When I came to this team, I had players with big experience. I remember [Wayne] Rooney, Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], Antonio Valencia. Players like this helped me when I came. So when young players come, it’s very important to help these guys.”

When quizzed if the 18-year-old will be happy to be playing in the same team with him, Bailly responded; "Ha, yes. He’s a top man. I speak with him and speak with the family. Now the guy is very happy to sign for Manchester United. Everybody waits for him and that’s it.”

Saturday’s FA Cup third-round match against Watford comes too soon for Diallo but he is expected to start training with his new teammates after he completes the necessary paperwork.

Bailly, on the other hand, is in contention to play against the Championship club at Old Trafford after missing the Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final.