Bailly forced off for Manchester United with possible head injury

Eric Bailly was a first-half casualty for Manchester United against Watford on Saturday when he was forced off the pitch after clashing with goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The defender started United's FA Cup third round clash alongside Axel Tuanzebe at the back as the Reds looked to progress against their Championship opponents.

And things appeared to be going to plan for the hosts at Old Trafford when Scott McTominay fired them into the lead after just five minutes.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who heavily rotated his squad for the cup clash, was forced into a change just before half time after an unfortunate mishap involving two of his players.

Henderson came charging out of his goal to clear a cross from Nathaniel Chalobah, and managed to punch the ball away from danger.

But in the process the former Sheffield United loanee crashed into Bailly, who was floored by the impact.

The Ivorian received treatment on the pitch before being walked off by United medical staff, and clearly looked to be suffering the effects of the accident as he appeared dazed.

And United took no chances against the possibility of a head injury, removing Bailly from the game and sending on Harry Maguire in his place for the final minutes of the first half.

Bailly has been in and out of the Reds line-up during 2020-21, and went almost three months without an appearance after being sidelined in the wake of the club's humiliating 6-1 reverse at the hands of Tottenham in October.

But Solskjaer recalled him to the defence shortly before the festive period and he has gone on to start United's last three Premier League games, most recently playing all 90 minutes of their 2-1 New Year's Day victory over Aston Villa.

