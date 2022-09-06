Bailly: Drogba's Olympique Marseille advice important to me after leaving Manchester United

The Red Devils defender is keen to emulate great players who played for the Ligue 1 side

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has underlined how important it was for Didier Drogba to make a call and advise him after his season-long loan move from Manchester United to Olympique Marseille.

The centre-back fell out of the pecking order at Old Trafford and coach Erik ten Hag opted to let him out on loan.

Chelsea legend Drogba, who is remembered for his influence at the Ligue 1 side, tweeted his congratulatory message to the defender before following up with a call.

"I am happy that an icon congratulates me. On the phone, he gave me advice as he has experience with OM and the city of Marseille. It was really important to have him on the phone," Bailly said as quoted by La Provence.

"His advice? To concentrate as I know how; to bring my experience. He has faith in us, in our possibilities of doing something this season. Patrice Beaumelle also spoke to me about the team and the city before I even thought of coming here."

Ex-Ivory Coast coach Beaumelle has since compared the 28-year-old to French greats Laurent Blanc, Basile Boli and Marcel Desailly owing to his qualities on and off the ball.

"I can thank him [Beaumelle] he was important in my career. I owe him my debut in the national team, it was he who came to see me in Spain," Bailly added.

"He is special to me, I talk to him a lot, and he advises me. I can only appreciate this praise, that people can compare me to Desailly or Laurent Blanc. The most important thing is to concentrate and bring something to Marseille."

Bailly, who joined the Red Devils from Spanish outfit Villarreal went on to shed light on how the Olympians are regarded in Ivory Coast.

"Most of OM's big fans are in [Ivory Coast] thanks to the stints of Baky Kone and the iconic Didier Drogba.

"His contribution to OM and his contribution to the team's results have made a lot of noise in Côte d'Ivoire. I arrive here, I have to stay on this line of important players and bring the little experience I have."

Bailly will be making the trip back to England with his new team on Wednesday to play against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.