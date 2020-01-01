Bagoole: Uganda champions Vipers SC sign midfielder on three-year deal

The Venoms continue to strengthen in a bid to get ready for continental football next season as well as local duties

Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions Vipers SC have confirmed their fourth new signing.

David Bagoole from Busoga United is the latest player to sign for the Venoms who are strengthening ahead of the next season which will see them engage in the Caf Champions League.

Vipers have set a target of reaching the lucrative group stage of the continental competition.

“There is a new man at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende,” Vipers announced.

“And he is not just your ordinary player as he swaggers into the reigning champions’ home with pomp and flair.

“And unlike many other players, the 22-year-old maintains a calm demeanour despite being well-travelled football artist.”

Bagoole has signed a three-year deal with the Fred Kajoba’s side.

“I am very happy and proud to be the latest member of this special Vipers family,” he said after switching Premier League clubs.

“I believe this is the best club in the country and I promise to give my all.

“My job will be simple. I want to help the club defend the StarTimes Ugandan Premier League (SUPL) title as well as reaching the Caf Champions League group stages.”

Bagoole will start training with his new teammates when the ban on public social gathering is lifted by the government.

The former Sofapaka star started his career at Busembatia Town Council before joining SC Villa in 2014.

After he left the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), the Ugandan signed for La Passe of Seychelles in July 2016 where he remained until February 2017.

He returned to the country after the 2017 season and joined the Jinja-based outfit BUL FC. Bagoole had short stints at UPL side Police FC as well as at Baza Holdings FC.

He, later on, moved to OC Bukavu Dawa of the Democratic Republic of Congo before his immediate former club Busoga United acquired his services.

In his maiden season with Busoga United, he scored two goals and recorded 13 assists in 29 matches. He was also awarded Man of the Match awards on six occasions.

Vipers’ head coach Fred Kajoba revealed happiness after sealing the fourth transfer deal for the club.

“There is no doubt we have signed one of the best midfielders in the business,” said Kajoba.

“I am convinced he will deliver. He has proven his abilities over time and there is no doubt about him.”

The Ugandan is expected to help sharpen the attacking midfield department.