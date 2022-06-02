Bafana Bafana coach Broos: We didn't have players to face Brazil

The Belgian and his men could now face Iran after turning down opportunities to play high-profile opponents

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has explained why they were forced to snub offers from Brazil, Algeria and Iraq who wanted international friendly matches against South Africa.

Broos says Brazil were interested to play against Bafana at the end of May but had to turn down the five-time world champions because most of his players were unavailable due to club commitments.

While they snubbed the Selecao, Broos admits their June 9 opponents Morocco have been preparing, since April, for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Bafana.

“We had some offers before the end of May from Iraq and Brazil, but it was impossible because I didn’t have players,” said Broos as per Sowetan Live.

“There were still league and cup games, something that doesn’t happen in other countries, but here one week later there are still things to do. We couldn’t have the players.

“Morocco have been together from April 26. We wanted a game also and now for this weekend it is impossible because all the African teams have qualifiers.”

Broos further explains they turned down African powerhouse Algeria due to travelling complications as Algeria wanted the match to be played in the city of Oran.

“We looked at Namibia and Algeria, but Algeria wanted us to play in the City of Oran [in Algeria] and I know what it is about because I worked in Algeria,” Broos said.

“You can go there, but when you come back to SA you are maybe going to have two days of travelling, so it was not an option because they didn’t want to come here [to SA].”

Alternatively, Bafana are now planning to play a friendly against Iran in Doha on their way from Morocco.

“We had several options, but it didn’t match and I hope this game with Iran can be done,” the Bafana coach said.

“There is a big chance that on the 13th we can play Iran in Doha, because we are travelling to Morocco via Doha.

“Maybe when we come back from Morocco we will stay a few days in Doha to play there against Iran, but at the moment it is not definite because nothing has been finalised. If it is like that it will be a very good thing for us because we were looking for games.”