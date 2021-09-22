Bafana Bafana boss Broos right to drop Kaizer Chiefs duo Mabiliso & Dube

Among the players omitted from the latest Bafana Bafana squad are Kaizer Chief defensive duo Sibusiso Mabiliso and Thabani Dube.

One can't fault Bafana boss Hugo Broos too much, he did after all oversee a famous 1-0 win over Ghana in South Africa's second World Cup 2022 qualifier, having begun the campaign with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe.

There does, however, seem to be inconsistencies in his selection, with regards to several players.



It must be confusing and demoralizing for those players who are regulars for their clubs and playing well, yet are left out of the national team squad in favour of individuals who’ve hardly kicked a ball in competitive action at all this season.



The likes of Mabiliso and Dube, for example, were picked by Broos for the previous two internationals despite not having played at all for Chiefs at that stage.

Then, after returning from the national team (Ngcobo had a brief substitute appearance, Dube didn’t play at all) they were finally given some match minutes by Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter, almost as if to appease the critics.

It didn't go particularly well for Dube on debut against Mamelodi Sundowns, and it was always going to be a baptism of fire against the best team in the country. He was replaced on 68 minutes by Mabiliso, for what were his first minutes of the season in the league.





Come the next game, Dube was left out while Mabiliso was introduced off the bench with his side on the ropes at 2-1 down against rookie side Royal AM.

With his first involvement, he deflected a cross into his own net for an own goal.

It's probably safe to say that both Mabiliso and Dube have had their confidence knocked and the man-management of the pair could surely have been better, their heads must be spinning at the moment.

One moment they're good enough to be called up for their country, the next they're struggling at PSL level. Now they're both dropped again from the South African side.

One hopes they will bounce back.

What both players need more than anything is some solid game-time in the PSL. To settle down at their club and gain some momentum.

They need months worth of action, not a few minutes here and there, before they should be called up again by Broos.