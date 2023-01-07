New Chelsea signing Benoit Badiashile is relishing the chance to play alongside fellow centre-back Thiago Silva, labelling the Brazilian 'a legend'.

Badiashile signed from Monaco

£35m arrival in January

Looking forward to playing with Silva

WHAT HAPPENED? Badiashile signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea on Thursday, becoming the Blues' second January signing after David Datro Fofana. The 21-year-old says it is a pleasure to join Chelsea as he looks forward to playing alongside one of the most iconic defenders of the modern era.

WHAT HE SAID: "It's a pleasure to be here at Chelsea," Badiashile told Chelsea in his first interview with the Blues. "It's a huge club. I've followed the club for a long time now and I admire the history of the club. It is a pleasure to be able to play here.

"Chelsea is a great club with great players. John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba are some of the players that I used to watch when I was younger. It's a real pleasure to be able to play at a club that has had the likes of these players in the changing room.

"Then there are some huge names in this dressing room like Thiago Silva, a legend. He's a player I look up to and so I am really happy to have the opportunity to play next to him. I look to try to bring composure, vitality, calmness and other attributes to the club to win trophies at this magnificent club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Badiashile will be hoping to make an instant impact in west London and pick Chelsea out of their current slump. The Blues have won just two of their last eight matches in all competitions and are set to face Manchester City in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After a second meeting in four days with City, Chelsea face fellow Londoners Fulham in a huge match for their season in midweek.