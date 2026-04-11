Back to the drawing board? Another key player’s future at Feyenoord is in doubt

Jakub Moder is also a doubt for Feyenoord’s away trip to NEC, according to the Algemeen Dagblad. The Polish international missed training on Friday, so his participation on Sunday remains uncertain.

For head coach Robin van Persie, that would be another blow: on Friday the club already announced that the participation of Anel Ahmedhodzic, Luciano Valente and Anis Hadj Moussa is highly doubtful.

Sources have told Voetbalzone that Feyenoord will attempt to include Hadj Moussa, while Thijs Kraaijeveld is again poised to step in for Ahmedhodzic.

Should both Moder and Valente miss out, midfield will become the next headache. Van Persie may therefore turn to a youth prospect who has had limited game time.

For Van Persie, that means yet another trip back to the drawing board as the injury crisis at Feyenoord persists.

On Thursday, the club announced that medical specialist Casper van Eijck is returning to De Kuip, in the hope that he can help the staff stem the injury crisis.

Sunday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff against NEC is crucial in the race for a Champions League spot.