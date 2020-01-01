Azira: Uganda midfielder bids farewell to Chicago Fire after exit

The 33-year-old midfielder bid farewell to the MLS side after his contract came to and end

Uganda midfielder Micheal Azira has confirmed his exit from Chicago Fire in an emotional message.

The player has thanked and bid farewell to the Chicago family after his contract expired at the Major League Soccer (MLS) side but could not divulge his next move.

“I would like to take this moment to thank the Chicago Fire Organisation for giving me the opportunity to play for this club,” Azira wrote on his Instagram page.

“Thanks to the fans who have always supported me on and off the field. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future.”

Azira's contract with the MLS side expired on November 13, 2020, and it seems both parties did not reach an agreement to renew the deal.

In a previous interview before his contract came to an end, the 33-year-old explained why more African players will soon opt to play in MLS instead of Europe.

“In Europe, it's been really awful. If you see the things done to...[Romelu] Lukaku, and these other great players, I feel like it kills the game,” Azira was quoted telling CNN's Zayn Nabbi.

“And I want to be in an environment where people love each other and people have respect for one another. Humanity comes first.”

Azira is also making a difference on the field for Uganda. He was part of the team that qualified for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, where he faced off against Egypt's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane.

Having only made his international debut in November 2016 when he was 29, Azira has developed into a key member of the squad and wants to see the Cranes fly higher than they've ever done before by reaching the World Cup finals.

During the initial period after the coronavirus outbreak, Azira urged his fellow players to use their time wisely.

“You have to use your time wisely,” Azira told Forbes’ Michael LoRe.

“It’s important for all soccer players to use this time wisely and improve themselves as individuals. At the end of the day, we won’t play soccer for the rest of our lives. It’s what we do, not who we are.

“Who we are will always be there and it’s important to invest in who you are, and to me, that’s very important.”

Apart from Chicago Fire, Azira has also played Seattle Sounders, Colorado Rapids, and Montreal Impact.