‘I am very sorry!’ – Azam FC’s Domayo apologises to Simba SC’s Kapombe after reckless tackle

The ‘Ice Cream Makers’ player sent an apology to the defender who was stretched off injured after a careless tackle

Azam FC midfielder Frank Domayo has come out to apologise to Shomari Kapombe of Simba SC after his careless tackle resulted in the defender to be stretched off during their FA Cup clash on Wednesday.

The Wekundu wa Mzimbazi needed goals from John Bocco and Clatous Chama to beat the ‘Ice Cream Makers’ 2-0 and advance to the semi-finals of the domestic Cup where they will now take on rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) on July 12.

However, despite the win against Azam, Simba lost their key defender to a reckless tackle from Domayo, who has now come out to apologise to the player, insisting he was not intending to injure him.

“It was not my intention to foul him that is why immediately after the incident, I wanted to shake his hand to symbolise fair play but instead, he was furious and wanted to beat me,” Domayo is quoted by Daily News.

“I really apologise to him for that and later, I will call him personally to apologise. Such things happen in football due to high tension among players especially considering the fact that we lost the match.”

Meanwhile, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck believes the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) should take appropriate action against Domayo over the tackle.

“It was a bad tackle on him [Kapombe] and I have to clearly look at it once again on the Television. But for now, it is early to evaluate the scope of his injury but what I have been told is that we might miss him throughout this season," Vandenbroeck told the same publication.

“I think the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) should analyse the incident and take appropriate action on the player behind the incident.”

On beating Azam, Vandenbroeck said: “We defended and attacked as one team and I can say it was my biggest win. The positive thing though is that we have made it into the next stage of the competition.

“We dominated the whole 90 minutes creating many scoring chances mainly in the second half and not giving our opponents opportunities to score.”

On Friday, Kapombe underwent scans to reveal the extent of the injury and the club now says he is out of danger.