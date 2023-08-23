Aymeric Laporte shares goodbye message to Manchester City fans as defender is set to sign three-year contract at Al-Nassr

Ritabrata Banerjee
Aymeric-Laporte(C)GettyImages
Aymeric LaporteManchester CityTransfersAl NassrPremier LeaguePro League

Aymeric Laporte shared a heartwarming farewell message addressing Manchester City fans as he nears a transfer to Al-Nassr.

  • Laporte announces City exit
  • Shares goodbye message for fans
  • will join Al-Nassr on three-year deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spanish international has confirmed he will part ways with reigning European and English champions, ending a five-and-half-year-long journey in Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID: The defender shared an emotional farewell message along with a video that encapsulated his journey with City. He wrote: "Dear Cityzens, today I wanted to share a story with you. It has lasted for five and a half unforgettable years. Plenty of memories that I will keep forever close to my heart. It’s always easy to think of the good ones : the trophies, the wins, the goals, the tackles and the big fights in the Premier League. But I will also remember the bad ones: the injuries and being sidelined, the defeats and the mistakes I may have made.

"From trophies to setbacks, victories to injuries, it’s all been part of my journey, and I’m grateful for absolutely every moment that shaped me into who I am today. I want to thank everyone who made this journey possible: the Man City board, the coaches and the whole staff, every single teammate I shared the dressing room with, and of course all of you. It was an honor and a pleasure to wear these colors, and I hope you will remember me in a good way for this. Thank you again for everything. I wish you the best of luck for the future and I will always keep an eye on you guys. Until we meet again, Aymeric."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: During his time in England, the 29-year-old won 13 trophies with City which include five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Next matches

LaporteGetty

Laporte Cancelo

WHAT NEXT FOR AYMERIC LAPORTE? Laporte has reportedly completed his medical at Al-Nassr and is now set to sign a three-year contract with the Saudi Pro League side.

