Ayiekho: Maroons FC name new coach to replace Bamweyana

This was after the Caf “A” certified tactician was confirmed by management of the Uganda Prisons club as the best candidate

Struggling Uganda Premier League club Maroons FC have named Charles Lulula Ayekho as their new coach.

The Prison Warders have announced Ayiekho to take over the hot seat after the sacking of Douglas Bamweyana owing to poor performances.

“I am delighted to have got the Maroons Football Club head coach job,” Ayiekho is quoted as saying by Kawowo Sports.

More teams

“With confidence, I will work with the available players to save the club from relegation.

Article continues below

“I have worked with some of the players available at the club and am confident that we shall do the job [saving the club from relegation].”.

Ayiekho has been unemployed for a long time following the mutual consent termination of his contract with Jinja based Busoga United.

Maroons FC are currently in the red zone, 14th on the log with 24 points in 25 games.