Awoniyi scores seventh goal in a row for Union Berlin to secure German Cup progress

Taiwo Awoniyi scored the second goal in Union Berlin's 3-1 comeback victory over Waldhof Mannheim in the German Cup second round.

The Nigeria international who has scored in each of his last six appearances for the Bundesliga club, came off the bench to put the visitors in the lead in extra-time.

Four minutes into the encounter, Alexander Rossipal gave Waldhof Mannheim's side an early lead but a double from Kevin Behrens and Awoniyi's lone effort secured the visitors' smooth ride into the quarter-final.

Behrens cancelled out the opener for the visitors in the 18th minute and both teams stayed level until the extra-time.

Awoniyi was thrown into the fray for Sheraldo Becker in the 74th minute, to boost Union Berlin's attack and it eventually paid off in the first-half of the extra-time.

The former Liverpool forward finished off an assist from Grischa Promel to give the Iron Ones the lead in the 94th minute.

The 24-year-old has now scored seven goals in his last six appearances for Urs Fischer's men and he is their leading top scorer with 12 goals across all competitions this campaign.

Later in the extra-time, Becker grabbed his brace in the 118th minute to seal victory for the visitors.

Following their progress in the cup competition, Awoniyi and his teammates will shift their attention to their next Bundesliga fixture against leaders Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Union Berlin are placed fifth in the German top-flight standings with 16 points from nine games.