Awoniyi scores classy header in Union Berlin stalemate at Stuttgart

The Liverpool loanee scored his third goal of the season as the Iron Ones picked a point against the Reds

Taiwo Awoniyi found the net as Union Berlin played out a 2-2 draw with VfB Stuttgart in Tuesday’s Bundesliga outing.

The Iron Ones seem to be heading for a famous away win at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, but the hosts clawed back in the closing stages of the game to ensure the points were shared.

Still fresh from Saturday’s 1-1 draw versus reigning European champions Bayern Munich, Urs Fischer’s side got off to a flying start against red-hot Stuttgart by taking a fourth-minute lead.

More teams

Following a harsh tackle from Konstantinos Mavropanos on a Union Berlin player that attracted a caution from referee Sascha Stegemann, the visitors were awarded a free-kick which was taken by Christopher Trimmel and headed home by Marvin Friedrich.

Stuttgart came out stronger after the deficit, however, their major undoing was their failure to convert the goalscoring opportunities that they created.

However, their chances of picking all maximum points suffered a massive setback as Awoniyi put the visitors two goals ahead.

Left unmarked in the hosts’ goal area, the on-loan Liverpool forward scored from a difficult position as he leaped high to connect with a cross from Christopher Lenz to send the ball sailing inside the right of Gregor Kobel’s post.

With Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team looking dead and buried, they produced an unanticipated comeback.

Sasa Kalajdzic reduced the deficit for the hosts in the 85th minute – five minutes after replacing Marc-Oliver Kempf. The Austrian striker headed Philipp Klement’s corner-kick past goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.

The comeback was complete in the closing stages with Kalajdzic completing his double with a cool finish as Union Berlin's defenders fumbled Daniel Didavi’s cross.

Article continues below

Awoniyi was in action from start to finish for his side whereas his compatriot Anthony Ujah was not selected for the encounter.

For the hosts, DR Congo forward Silas Wamangituka saw every minute of action while Guinea striker Momo Cisse did not make manager Matarazzo’s cut for the tie.

The outcome of this game means that Stuttgart occupy the seventh spot in the Bundesliga after garnering 18 points from 12 outing in the 2020-21 campaign, while Union Berlin are sixth with the same number of points although with a superior goal difference.