Awoniyi: 'Nottingham Forest cannot stop' after vital Premier League victory over Southampton

Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi has stressed that Nottingham Forest must keep their momentum going after first away win of the season

The Super Eagle scored the winning goal against Southampton

Forest moved out of the relegation zone

Awoniyi calls for more fighting spirit

WHAT HAPPENED? Awoniyi scored a first-half goal to give Forest a 1-0 win over the Saints at St Mary’s on Wednesday night.

This was also Forest’s first away win in the Premier League this season, and the three points propelled them out of the relegation zone.

After the slim victory against the Saints, who are bottom after six consecutive losses, the Super Eagle has called on his teammates not to stop fighting.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We've been looking for this for a long time, and the gaffer was saying to us that we have to improve our away form, and we're happy to have the three points," Awoniyi told the club website.

"You have to work hard in every game in the Premier League, and you'll see the results if you keep going and keep fighting.

"We're still in the process of becoming the team we want to be, and we can't stop now that we're out of the bottom three. We have to keep going, keep believing, and fight for each other.

"It was a good press from the team for the goal, Brennan was brilliant with his energy and speed to get the ball into the box, and I just had to be there to finish."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Forest’s manager Steve Cooper echoed Awoniyi’s call to keep fighting even though the games are not going to be easy.

"It's a reference point for sure. [Getting out of the bottom three] is something we've wanted to do," Cooper said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"It's easier said than done, we know how hard these games are. We've just got to continue and take it step by step, with the culture and togetherness."

"I challenged the players not to shy away from the fact that we've not picked up enough points away from home. And we're going to have to start doing that.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Apart from scoring the all-important goal for Forest, the Nigerian closed in on a record currently held by Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

All four of his Premier League goals this season have been the opening goal of the game. Only Haaland and Kane - five each - have scored first in more different league games this season.

Moreover, all four of Forest's league wins so far this season have been 1-0, with Awoniyi netting the winner in three of those.

WHAT NEXT FOR AWONIYI AND FOREST? On January 7, they are scheduled to face Blackpool in an FA Cup contest, before resuming their Premier League fight for survival against Wolves on January 11.