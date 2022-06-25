Awoniyi: Nigeria forward reveals why he signed for Nottingham Forest

The 24-year-old mentions discussion with head coach Steve Cooper as a key reason behind his decision to leave the Iron Ones and join the Reds

Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi has explained what convinced him to sign for promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old Super Eagle finally ended his transfer speculation which had linked him with a host of other Premier League clubs by penning a five-year deal with the City Ground club, from Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin.

Awoniyi, who was impressive for the Berlin-based side in the last campaign, has credited discussions with the Reds manager Steve Cooper as the key reason he joined the side.

“I feel great,” Awoniyi said as quoted by the club’s official website. “I feel very happy to be here. Looking at the project, it’s something I’m really looking forward to.

“What stood out about Forest were the meetings with the head coach and the discussions we had. I can see how ambitious and dedicated he is to his job.

Our new 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗱 signing 📸



Delighted to have you with us, @taiwoawoniyi18 ❤️



🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/Xw0aEpgyL4 — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) June 25, 2022

“My dream is to always keep working and I see him as a person who I can develop under. For me, it's always about hard work, dedication, and believing in God. When I look back at the games with Union Berlin, it was always about the team for me.”

Awoniyi has further revealed his readiness to get going at Forest, adding his main focus will be to score goals and fight for every challenge.

“When I look at Forest and look at the history of the club, it’s even more about the team. This is the kind of place I love to belong to and I am ready for it,” Awoniyi continued.

“Every striker wants to score goals, but I’m ready to work for the team, to fight for every ball, to win every challenge, that’s my style and that's what I'm here for.”

On signing the Super Eagle, Forest confirmed Awoniyi’s transfer as a club record though they did not divulge the figure.

Article continues below

“Nottingham Forest are delighted to confirm the signing of Nigerian international forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee,” the club confirmed.

Last season, Awoniyi scored 15 top-flight goals for Union Berlin from 31 appearances and he will be in line to make his top-flight debut when the Reds travel to face Newcastle United in their season opener at St. James’ Park on August 6.