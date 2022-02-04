Awcon qualifiers: Mbarak calls on Caf to reinstate Harambee Starlets for Uganda clash

Football Kenya Federation Presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has urged Caf to reinstate Kenya in their Africa Women Cup of Nations second round qualifier against Uganda.

The Harambee Starlets were scheduled to take on the Crested Cranes in the two-legged fixture, the first leg on February 17 in Kampala and the return leg on February 22 in Nairobi.

However, Caf announced a week ago the fixture will not take place after the previous FKF regime led by Nick Mwendwa, which was removed from office by the government, wrote to the African body requesting they withdraw the Starlets from the competition.

Caf responded to the letter by stating the game had been called off, meaning Uganda had earned automatic qualification to the tournament’s final set for Morocco.

However, the Kenyan government, through the FKF caretaker committee which had been put in place to oversee football affairs in the country for six months, insists the game is still on and they have already written to Caf to invervene and have Kenya play Uganda.

Mbarak has now voiced his concerns over the matter, sending his plea to Caf to rescind their decision and allow the Starlets face their East African rivals.

What did Mbarak say?

“The dream of every player is to play in the biggest stage and Kenya players are just two games away from reaching Awcon finals, so it will be very unfair to deny the women team the chance to play when they have not committed a crime,” Mbarak told GOAL on Friday.

“We all know the letter from the dissolved FKF was not in good faith, and it is the reason we are pleading with Caf to reinstate the Starlets to honour the fixture.

“The team is already in camp, they have been in camp for the last three weeks and it will be disheartening to see them miss out on facing Uganda, when they have a chance to qualify if they win the two-legged fixture, it is not fair, and I hope Caf will listen to our request.”

With the 2022 Awcon tournament being used as qualifiers for 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup, Mbarak feels the team will take time to recover from the shock decision not to play Uganda.

‘Caf decision could haunt the players’

“The team knows very well they stand a great chance to proceed to the Awcon finals and who knows, they can also go all the way to reach the 2023 World Cup, so for them it will be a dream cut short [if they don’t face Uganda], which is very unfair and will haunt them for the rest of their lives,” Mbarak continued.

Meanwhile, Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) have written to Caf supporting Mbarak’s sentiments to have the Starlets reinstated for the qualifiers.

"The dream of every footballer is to play in a World Cup and for these opportunities to be taken away from these players without any effort to reach a solution is heartbreaking,” Kefwa stated in a statement seen by GOAL.

“We appeal for fair play to prevail, so these women have a chance to follow their dream.”

Despite Caf stating the game against Uganda will not be played, the Starlets have remained in residential camp preparing for the fixture.

On Tuesday, the team, led by former Vihiga United coach Alex Alumira, was visited in camp by Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed, who also maintained the qualifier is still on.