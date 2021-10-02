Awaziem's own goal denies Alanyaspor victory against Konyaspor

The Nigeria star capped his solid outing in Konya with a blunder that cost his team three points on the road

Chidozie Awaziem scored a late own goal as Alanyaspor settled for a 1-1 draw against Konyaspor in a Turkish Super Lig encounter on Saturday.

Awaziem's error condemned Bulent Korkmaz's side to their second straight draw after last weekend's 1-1 draw with Trabzonspor.

The Super Eagles defender put the ball into the back of his team's net with three minutes left on the clock to cancel out Fatih Aksoy's 49th-minute opener.

Awaziem made his fifth appearance for Alanyaspor on Saturday and he played the entire duration.

Before his defensive blunder, the Nigeria international put in a solid shift by completing the joint-most tackles for the visitors (4) and the most clearances (5) during the match.

The 24-year-old moved to Alanya in September on a season-long loan move from Portuguese club Boavista.

A few days after his return to Turkey, Awaziem opened his goal account for Alanyaspor with the match-winning effort in a 1-0 victory over Giresunspor.

Also on parade for Alanyaspor were Senegal duo Famara Diedhiou and Khouma Babacar while Egypt striker Ahmed Hassan 'Kouka' played from start to finish for Konyaspor.

After sharing the spoils on Saturday, Alanyaspor and Konyaspor are level on 14 points after eight league matches.

Awaziem, meanwhile, will hope to bounce back from their disappointing mistake when he joins Nigeria for their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games against the Central African Republic next week.

He is among the 23 players summoned by Gernot Rohr with the Super Eagles aiming to build on their wins over Liberia and Cape Verde.

Nigeria currently sit atop Group C with six points from three matches.