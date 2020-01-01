Awaziem returns for Leganes in Real Betis draw

The Nigerian defender returned to the Cucumber Growers' defence after serving a suspension for five yellow cards in the Spanish top-flight

Chidozie Awaziem featured for Leganes in their goalless draw against Real Betis in Sunday's La Liga encounter.

The Super Eagles defender, who is on a season-long loan from Porto, played the entire duration as the spoils were shared at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The fixture was Awaziem's 15th outing in La Liga this campaign after serving a one-game ban, while Kenneth Omeruo was suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Levante last Saturday.

Despite grabbing a point at home, 19th-placed Leganes still remain in the relegation zone with 19 points after 24 games.

Omeruo is expected to join Awaziem in Javier Aguirre's team on February 22 when they visit Celta Vigo.