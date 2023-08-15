'Australia is not just Sam Kerr' - England boss Sarina Wiegman wary of Women's World Cup semi-final opponents as she dismisses suggestion the Matildas are 'underdogs'

England boss Sarina Wiegman has a plan if Sam Kerr starts for Australia in their World Cup semi-final - but insists the Matildas have others threats.

Kerr could start vs England on Wednesday

Lionesses boss Wiegman has a plan if she does

But says World Cup opponents have more threats

WHAT HAPPENED? England will meet co-hosts Australia in the last four of the tournament on Wednesday and, after slowly being reintroduced to the team following a calf injury, there is speculation that Kerr could be in the Matildas' starting line-up for this one. However, Wiegman has stressed that there are other threats for her team to be aware of, too, ahead of the game, with the likes of Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso and Steph Catley all having wonderful tournaments.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Australia is not just Sam Kerr," she said in her pre-match press conference on Tuesday. "Yes, we have a plan [if she starts]. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that’s the situation. Of course she is a threat, she’s a very good player, so a lot of respect [to her]. But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance. When the team does really well an individual can do even better. That’s the same for Australia and it’s the same for England. There is a lot of pressure on her because everyone expects things from her. I think Australia have grown in the tournament too, they had some difficult situations they had to come back from and they did really well. We expect a very strong Australia tomorrow."

Asked about Australia boss Tony Gustavsson's insistence that England are the favourite for this game, Wiegman added: "I don’t think they’re the underdog, they’re playing at home. The stadium will be really full. It’s two teams that are very strong and that have grown into the tournament. I think it’s going to be very tight and very, very competitive."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neither of these two teams have played in a Women's World Cup final before, so both have history at stake when they step onto the field on Wednesday. England are the European champions and this will be their third semi-final in this competition in a row, so they have the advantage when it comes to big experiences, but Australia have serious momentum, plenty of talent and the backing of an entire nation.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? England and Australia will face each other at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday. The winner will play in Sunday's final at the same venue, while the loser travels to Brisbane for the third-place play-off.