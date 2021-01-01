Aurier stormed out of Tottenham Stadium after substitution vs Liverpool – Reports

The Ivory Coast international did not watch the dramatic second-half after he was replaced by Harry Winks at half-time

Serge Aurier reportedly stormed out of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after he was substituted in their 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in Thursday's Premier League match.

The Telegraph claims that the Ivorian right-back was infuriated by Jose Mourinho's decision to replace him after a fiery half-time inquest into Roberto Firmino's opener just before the break.

He did not wait to watch the second 45 minutes as Spurs conceded two more goals which ended their four-game unbeaten run in the English top-flight.

Aurier, who was making his 11th league appearance of the season on Thursday, has been faulted for allowing Sadio Mane to assist Firmino to score Liverpool’s first league goal in 2021.

When asked of his team-talk at the break, Mourinho said: “It’s the mood of a team that it was difficult to accept you are losing, difficult to accept the nature of the goal because the goal is in some aspects a replica of the chance they had in the first minute.

“So it’s, of course, a mood where people are not happy – but then we have to move. Then Harry is injured and we need to try to do something. Unlucky that we started the second half conceding a goal.”

Immediately after the break, Aurier was replaced by Harry Winks but his replacement did not stop Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mane from firing Jurgen Klopp's men to their first Premier League victory after six matches as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s effort turned out to be a consolation for Tottenham.

It remains to be seen if the Ivory Coast captain will be available for Spurs’ Premier League trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday after Thursday’s incident, but Harry Kane is definitely ruled out of the encounter after he suffered injuries on his ankles which are expected to keep him out for 'a few weeks’.