Aurier could be Mourinho's biggest improvement at Tottenham - Former Manchester City defender Mills

The arrival of the Portuguese boss has turned fortunes around in North London with Spurs winning four of their last five games across all competitions

Following his recent resurgence at Tottenham Hotspur, Serge Aurier has been tipped to become the biggest beneficiary of Jose Mourinho's reign by former England international Danny Mills.

The Ivorian defender has played in every game since Mourinho succeeded Mauricio Pochettino, contributing two assists in his last five games and he has a goal against Olympiacos to his credit.

Earlier this season, Aurier struggled for form in Pochettino's set-up and was widely criticised for his defensive errors, but a change in leadership has helped the former PSG right-back improve and Mills has predicted a better 2020 for him.

When asked about the Tottenham star to watch out for next year, the former Leeds United and Manchester City defender told Football Insider; "Maybe Serge Aurier. I look at Tottenham’s side, it’s fairly obvious who you’d pick [to play].

"There’s a few issues in midfield, Ndombele and Winks or Sissoko and Dier has come in a couple of times.

“But right-back is a bit of an issue, but, again, if Mourinho can get hold of Aurier on that right- hand side, coach him defensively, give him some belief… he’s a good player.

“He could be the biggest improvement under Mourinho.”

Aurier has been dropped from Tottenham's travelling squad for their final Champions League group game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Spurs have already booked their spot in the knockout round of the competition but they will be aiming to wrap up their Group B outings with a win.