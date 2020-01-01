Augustine Opoka: Onduparaka FC sign former Busoga United goalkeeper

The Ugandan custodian arrives to start a new journey with the Caterpillars after failing to play regularly with his previous side

Premier League side Onduparaka FC have completed the signing of free agent Augustine Opoka.

Opoka, formerly turning out for Busoga United, has signed a two-year deal with the Caterpillars and becomes the 10th new player to arrive.

“You requested for a UPL material, we heard you and now we give you a UPL material,” the club announced. “Welcome goalkeeper [Augustine] Opoka from Busoga United who has joined us on a two-year deal”

More teams

You requested for a UPL Material, We heard you and now we give you a UPL Material..



Welcome Goal Keeper Augustine Opoka from Busoga United who has joined us on a 2 year deal..#AmaOnduparaka#GodsTeam pic.twitter.com/NZdPnGkULZ — Onduparaka FC (@ondufc) August 29, 2020

At Busoga United, Opoka did not manage to command a place in the starting line up regularly with stiff competition coming from Rodgers Omedwa and Ali Kimera.

At his new home, he will have to square it out with Yussuf Wasswa, who was largely trusted last season. Opoka had featured for Spartans FC, Kamwoka and Kampala University FC.

Coach Vialli Bainomugisha will work with the new players including Gabriel Matata, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opiyo, Emmanuel Odur, Emmanuel Okech, Bony Musema, Jerry Jakisa, Kennedy Atibuni, and Jasper Okello.

Meanwhile, the Caterpillars have announced Dan Obote as their chief scout.

The club has maintained that their strategy of spreading to other parts of the country will be achieved if they tap talents far away from the West Nile region.

“As Onduparaka Football Club aim to extend its love beyond West Nile to other regions of the country and abroad, we are delighted to welcome and announce [Dan Obote] as the club’s chief scout for Lango and North Eastern region,” the club announced.

“Obote who holds coaching qualifications in Fufa beginners Level D and Caf C Coaching license is a retired professional Uganda Cranes international who also featured for the U20 [Hippos] and U23 [Kobs].”

During his heydays, Obote had an active career that saw him feature not only for Ugandan clubs but also for regional outfits.

Article continues below

Obote played for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC), SC Villa, and Boroboro FC in Uganda. The scout played for Rayon Sports of Rwanda as well as a number of South African clubs that include Vasco Da Gama, FC Cape Town and Ikapa Sporting.

“As bote continues to scout more grass-root talent for the Caterpillars in the Northern and Eastern regions, he has been instrumental in the acquisition of five new signings which include, Akoch, Opiyo, Odur, Okech, and Okello,” the statement concluded.