Aucho: Ugandan midfielder files for termination of Misr El-Makkasa contract

The 26-year-old star claims the Egyptian club has failed to pay his dues for seven months now

Ugandan midfielder Khalid Aucho has filed for the termination of his contract with Egyptian Premier League side Misr El-Makkasa over salary issues.

Quoting an Australian based intermediary Stevenson Kakooza, Kawowo Sports reports the midfielder has decided to end his Egyptian stay with side Misr El-Makkasa for a delay in salaries for seven months now.

“[Khalid] Aucho is filing for the termination of the contract because he demands seven unpaid months with the amount coming to USh300M,” Kakooza said as was quoted by Kawowo Sports.

Aucho was among the Ugandan stars that made a move just after featuring in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Egypt in 2019.

He moved to Misr El-Makkasa in July last year for free after his contract with Churchill Brothers of India had ended.

The Ugandan had featured for Misr El-Makkasa and did score in his maiden tie.

Geoffrey Solo Kayemba, the midfielder's agent who is in Uganda, has already forwarded Aucho’s complaints to football governing bodies including Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa), Egypt Football Association (EFA), Caf and Fifa for action against the club.

Aucho is an experienced star having played for clubs in Uganda, Kenya, South Africa, India and now in Egypt.

In Uganda, the 26-year old midfielder featured for Jinja Municipal Council (JMC), Hippos, Simba, Water Uganda while in Kenya he played for heavyweights Tusker and Gor Mahia.

Red Star Belgrade and OFK Beograd are the clubs the Ugandan featured for in Europe while in India he played for East Bengal and Churchill Brothers.

Baroka FC was his club while he was in South Africa.

He was also part of the Cranes squad that played in the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon and has so far amassed 45 caps with the senior national team.

In a recent interview, Aucho made it clear he may consider a move back to Gor Mahia.

“Gor Mahia remain my club and will always be my club,” the midfielder stated.

“If another chance came my way, why not? I wouldn’t mind playing for the club again. I loved the club. The only club l played with passion and the only club l ever enjoyed my football.”

“My stay in South Africa and Asia were all good l can’t complain but the truth is, my football life at Gor Mahia was the best. Gor Mahia fans are some of the best fans.”

Aucho’s situation has cropped up just after Joel Madondo ended his contract with Wydad Casablanca of Morocco over almost similar issues.