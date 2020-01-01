Aucho lauds coach Mido, Katerrega blames Afcon for transfer frustration

The two Uganda internationals are plying their trade outside the country and have spoken about their 2019 transfer moves

Misr Lel Makasa SC midfielder Khalid Aucho has praised coach Ahmed Hossam Mido for making him feel at home after signing for the club in 2019.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham star was in charge of the Egyptian top side for seven months and Aucho states how his down to earth demeanour played a great role in his first days at the club.

“Coach Mido is a very free minded person,” Football256.

“When I arrived, he really made me feel at home. He also believed in me as a player and that boosted my confidence levels.

Since the departure of Mido in January, the club has struggled but the former Gor Mahia, Tusker and Simba SC star believes they will challenge for honours once football resumes.

“Well it’s a work in progress, Covid-19, first of all, has disorganized everything but if all gets back to normal then we shall have the chance to fight until the end,” stated the 28-year old defensive midfielder.

Meanwhile, Erbil SC midfielder Allan Kateregga has claimed the few minutes he was accorded during the 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) is to blame for his failure to get a bigger club.

Coach Sebastien Desabre only played the former AFC Leopards and Maritzburg United star for 13 minutes against Senegal in the Round of 16, where the Cranes lost 1-0 and got knocked out.

“Featuring in the Afcon for my nation was a dream come true because I grew up watching players like Patrick Mboma taking it by storm,” Kateregga told Gugudde TV, as quoted by Football256.

“However, until now I believe if I had played more games, I would right now be happier and in a better team than where I am currently.”

Kateregga further denied he was the ring leader of the strike that hit the Ugandan camp just before their crucial tie against eventual finalists Senegal.

“I am not the one who initiated the strike, it was done by the entire team because no one was young to be told what to do and on that only God knows the truth,” he said in his self-defence statement.

“I really care little if I am victimised, and that’s what it is, only God knows the truth and I will leave that to him.”

Kateregga joined the Iraqi top side in 2019 after his troubled time at the Premier Soccer League (PSL).