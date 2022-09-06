Aubameyang, Ziyech, Koulibaly and Fofana: How Chelsea's African stars fared in Dinamo Zagreb humiliation

The Africans were in action for Thomas Tuchel’s Blues, but they could not rescue the Premier League side in Croatia

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Hakim Ziyech, Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana were on parade as Chelsea suffered an embarrassing 1-0 Champions League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Still basking in the excitement of their 2-1 triumph over West Ham United over the weekend, the Blues travelled to Stadion Maksimir with the ambition of starting the 2022-23 tournament on a winning note.

Sadly, the reverse was the case they were silenced by Ante Cacic’s men – with Mislav Orsic’s 13th-minute effort separating the teams after he was set up by Bruno Petkovic.

For Koulibaly, Fofana and Aubameyang, that was their first Champions League match as Chelsea players having joined from Napoli, Leicester City and Barcelona, respectively.

Even at the defeat, statistics reveal Koulibaly put up an inspiring showing against the Citizens.

He contributed two tackles, two interceptions, won five aerials and blocked one shot – which prevented the hosts from wreaking more havoc.

The Senegal captain also registered one dribble and one key pass. Aside from that, he accounted for 68 touches, 59 passes and a passing accuracy of 91.5 per cent.

Ziyech on the other hand was introduced for Cesar Azpilicueta in the 46th minute but could not stop Zagreb from securing all the points.

Aside from the fact that he could not find the net, only one of his five shots was on target. He accounted for 48 touches, and 24 passes with a passing accuracy of 91.7 percent.

He was fouled once and was caught in an offside position on one occasion too.

Things did not go well for Aubameyang as his second half effort was chalked off for offside. Apart from that, he had zero shots, contributed one key pass, was fouled twice and was caught offside on three occasions.

Cote d'Ivoire prospect Fofana put up a fine defensive display with five top tackles, two interceptions, one dribble, and two key passes to his credit.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was not dressed for action with Spain international Kepa Arrizabalaga trusted in goal by the two-time European kings.

The quartet are expected to be in action for the Blues when they take on Fulham in a Premier League outing this weekend.