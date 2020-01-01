Aubameyang would warrant £500,000-a-week contract at Arsenal - Groves

The Gabon striker could depart the Gunners this summer and one pundit has backed the club to splash the cash to keep him at the Emirates

Former Arsenal attacker Perry Groves believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could warrant a £500,000-a-week contract after his FA Cup final heroics.

Aubameyang scored both goals in the club's 2-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday which secured the Gunners' spot in the Europa League next season.

The match was deemed crucial in Arsenal's hopes of convincing Aubameyang to re-sign, with his current contract set to expire next year.

More teams

Manager Mikel Arteta has made no secret of his desire to keep the striker in his squad and recently declared he could become a club legend if he remains long-term at the Emirates.

Aubameyang himself refused to address his immediate future after the FA Cup final with Groves admitting he wouldn't be worried if Arsenal had to offer a huge weekly salary in order to secure his services, noting that some players are worth it.

"I don't care as an Arsenal fan, and I know we're in difficult financial times, if they said Aubameyang is on £400,000, £500,000 a week, it wouldn't bother me at all because some players warrant it," Groves told TalkSPORT.

"Some players warrant it and he does because he delivers. Fans get the hump with players that get a lot of money and don't deliver and don't look like they care."

Groves, who labelled Mesut Ozil '"selfish" for not taking part in Arsenal's decisive FA Cup clash against Chelsea, believes the Gunners' triumph in the competition means more than finishing second in the Premier League.

"I think your club's history is made by the trophies you win," Groves said.

Article continues below

"I’d rather win the FA Cup than finish second in the Premier League because those players there, they have now embellished themselves on Arsenal's history. Arsenal fans will remember that game and that group of players.

"If you come second, third or fourth [in the league] no-one really remembers you - you're not part of the fabric of that football club."

The Gunners' FA Cup win made up for a poor season in the Premier League with Arteta's side finishing eighth following a poor start to the campaign under former manager Unai Emery.