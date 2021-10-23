‘Aubameyang was just cramping’ – Arsenal’s Arteta delivers injury update after Aston Villa win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed the reason he pulled out striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during their 3-1 Premier League victory against Aston Villa on Friday.

The 32-year-old Gabon international was withdrawn at the stroke of full-time for Gabriel Martinelli with the Gunners leading the game played at the Emirates Stadium.

Ghana international Thomas Partey had opened the scoring with his first goal for the club, after glancing in a corner from Emile Smith Rowe in the 23rd minute. Aubameyang then made it 2-0 from the penalty spot right on the stroke of half-time.

Smith Rowe then added the third after being set up by Aubameyang in the 56th minute before Villa pulled one back courtesy of Jacob Ramsey in the 82nd minute.

Arteta has explained why Aubameyang hobbled off to be replaced by Martinelli.

“No, no he was just cramping,” Arteta told the media as quoted by the club’s official website when asked whether the former Borussia Dortmund striker had picked up an injury at full-time.

Another player who limped off alongside Aubameyang was Alexandre Lacazette and Arteta said: “Laca was fatigued. He hasn’t played that many minutes. He worked so hard and at some stage, he just said ‘I’ve had enough' and he was cramping.”

Arteta also picked out Partey among the players who had a good game against Villa.

"I think the [man of the match] could have been anybody. I think individually, they were all terrific. If you ask me about Thomas [Partey], about Sambi, about Nuno as well, the two central defenders, anybody,” Arteta continued.

“I think the way they played was at a high, high level. Emile was terrific. He’s scoring goals, which we’re demanding him to do because he’s capable of doing it. I think it’s more about the team today [Friday].”

After a slow start to the new campaign, Aubameyang has now scored four goals in the top-flight from eight appearances.

His first goal for the season came against Norwich City in a 1-0 win; he then scored one against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a 3-1 victory and then one against Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw.

Last season, he managed to score 10 goals from 29 matches, and in the previous season, he scored 22 goals after making 36 appearances.