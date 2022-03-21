Aubameyang seemingly mocks his critics with cryptic tweet after El Clasico triumph
Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang appears to have taunted his critics with a cryptic tweet after he contributed a brace of goals and an audacious assist during his team's four-goal rout of Real Madrid on Sunday.
The Gabon star ended his contract with Arsenal by "mutual consent", in the January transfer window after falling out with manager Mike Arteta. Prior to his exit, the attacker's form had dipped for the North London club and many fans felt his departure was a good deal for The Gunners.
However, the 32-year-old has proven his critics wrong with top-notch displays in Spain. He has now scored seven goals in as many La Liga matches, and is impressing with his all round play and contribution to the team.
After his latest match-winning performance against Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu, he took his celebrations to his Twitter account.
"Hello from the finished player," Aubameyang tweeted, alongside an image of him doing a goal celebration borrowed from Dragonball Z character Goku.
A section of Arsenal's African fanbase are less than pleased with Arteta for letting Aubameyang leave the Emirates.
However, there are many fans who still back Arteta for making the right decision.
