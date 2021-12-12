'Aubameyang's Arsenal conduct is an absolute disgrace' - Sherwood

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has termed Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's conduct ahead of the Southampton game in the Premier League as 'an absolute disgrace.'

The Gabon international was not part of the squad on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium, and Mikel Arteta went on to explain he was omitted from the team due to a disciplinary breach.

The striker had failed to report to The Gunner's Colney training ground for the final training session ahead of Saturday's league game against the Saints.

Originally it was thought the attacker might have been unwell, but Arteta stated that it was not the case and he was dropped due to falling foul of club rules.

"I think the manager is under huge pressure," Sherwood told Sky Sports as quoted by Metro.

"But what he can’t suffer is players throwing the toys out the pram and thinking because I’m sitting on the bench at Everton I can do whatever I want and not curb with the rest of the players. I think it is an absolute disgrace."

Despite the absence of their out-of-form striker, the Gunners went on to claim a 3-0 win over their visitors, bouncing back after consecutive losses against Manchester United and Everton respectively.

A swift move in the 21st minute ended with Bukayo Saka setting up Alexandre Lacazette for a classy finish that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

A defensive mix-up in the Saints' danger zone ended up with Kieran Tierney setting up Martin Odegaard for Arsenal's second goal in the 27th minute to ensure the North London charges went to the break with a two-goal advantage.

The final goal came in the 62nd minute when Brazil international Martinelli set up his national team colleague Gabriel from a corner kick.

The win took Arsenal above Spurs, who will not be in action this weekend due to a COVID outbreak, to the sixth position with 26 points, just a point off the top four. Their next assignment will be a tricky fixture at home against London rivals West Ham United.