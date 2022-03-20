Watch: Aubameyang opens scoring on Clasico debut as Barca pull ahead of Madrid
Daniel Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's dream start to his Barcelona career continued on Sunday as he fired the Blaugrana into the lead during his first Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid.
The Gabon international has made a big impact at Camp Nou since moving from Arsenal on a free transfer in January.
And he needed just 29 minutes to open his Clasico account and turn the showpiece fixture in the Catalans' favour.
