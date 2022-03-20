Watch: Aubameyang opens scoring on Clasico debut as Barca pull ahead of Madrid

Daniel Edwards
Getty Images

The forward opened his account against Madrid with a first-half goal to put his side in the ascendancy at the Bernabeu

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's dream start to his Barcelona career continued on Sunday as he fired the Blaugrana into the lead during his first Clasico against arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Gabon international has made a big impact at Camp Nou since moving from Arsenal on a free transfer in January.

And he needed just 29 minutes to open his Clasico account and turn the showpiece fixture in the Catalans' favour.

Editors' Picks

Watch Aubameyang net debut Clasico goal for Barca (UK and US only)

Further reading