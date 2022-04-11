Aubameyang: One shot on target, one goal for ex-Arsenal star as Barcelona overpower Levante

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put up a superb display as Barcelona silenced Levante 3-2 in Sunday’s LaLiga fixture.

Despite failing to score in his last two matches for the Blaugrana, the former Arsenal man was named in Xavi’s starting line-up in the five-goal thriller.

He justified his manager’s faith in him by scoring a goal as Alessio Lisci’s men were beaten before their home fans inside Estadio Ciutat de Valencia.

After a goalless first half, the hosts were awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute when referee Jose Munuera pointed to the spot after a goal-bound Son was fouled by Dani Alves in the box.

Jose Morales stepped up to take the ensuing kick to send goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen the wrong way.

Another penalty clicked for the Frogs four minutes later following Gavi’s handball, but Ter Stegen was well-positioned to save Roger Marti’s tame shot.

A minute before the hour mark, Aubameyang restored parity for the visitors as headed Ousmane Dembele’s delightful cross past Dani Cardenas.

In the 63rd minute, Xavi’s side went ahead for the first time thanks to Pedri’s well-taken strike.

With seven minutes left on the clock, Levante were awarded a third penalty, as Clement Lengletit was penalised for a clumsy foul. Gonzalo Melero stepped up to confidently put the encounter level.

Nevertheless, super-sub Luuk de Jong had the final say to head home Jordi Alba’s glancing header in the 92nd-minute, to seal all points for the Catalans.



Apart from his goal, the African was impressive before he was finally subbed off for De Jong in the 84th minute.



His goal came from his only shot in the high-scoring affair while accounting for 25 touches, and 15 passes with a passing accuracy of 80%.



Whereas, he did not add any value to Barcelona defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, clearances, and blocked shots.



The 26-time Spanish elite division champions have now moved to second in the log with 60 points from 30 matches.



Unbeaten in their last 14 matches in all competitions, they welcome Cadiz to Camp Nou on April 18. Prior to that, Xavi’s men will square up against Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League.