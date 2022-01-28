Aubameyang must change his attitude to turn Arsenal career around – Barnes

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the only way for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get his way back into the Arsenal side is by changing his attitude.

The 32-year-old Gabon international is currently not in the good books of manager Mikel Arteta after he was frozen out of the squad for an alleged breach of discipline.

The move saw Arteta strip him of the club’s captaincy and he has so far missed 10 matches for the Gunners in all competitions this season, his last appearance coming in the 2-1 defeat against Everton at Goodison Park on December 6.

Though Aubameyang, who joined Arsenal on January 31, 2018, from Borussia Dortmund is being linked with a move away from North London, the 58-year-old Barnes, who managed 314 appearances for the Reds and scored 84 goals, feels the player can still win his way back but only if “he wants to do well.”

“Aubameyang coming back into the team depends on whether he wants to do well and has the right attitude,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets as quoted by Daily Mail.

“If he doesn’t, there is no point bringing him back into the fold. Even if Arsenal aren’t doing too well, it could make the whole situation worse.

“When Arteta left out Aubameyang earlier on this season, Arsenal improved without him [Aubameyang], you can't just bring him back into the team because suddenly results have gone against you.

“The manager has decided unless Aubameyang is willing to change which looks like a relationship and attitude problem, there is only going to be one winner, which is Arteta.

“For Aubameyang to get back involved we're going to have to see a marked improvement.”

In a recent interview, former Arsenal and Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor claimed Aubameyang won't be able to earn the trust of the Gunners faithful again.

“I know he’s going through a lot because that’s Arsenal for you,” Adebayor said. “They never knew how to forgive, so I know he went through a lot.

“He’s a fantastic player, I wish him all the best – I’ve sent him a message already. We just want him to bounce back. Whether we like it or not, he’s an African brother and we want him to keep representing Africa the way he was doing before.

“I don’t think so; this is what I know because it happened to me also. Not in the same way but in Arsenal, a way back I would be surprised [to see]. But he’s a great player so let’s see how it ends up.”

Aubameyang has so far managed 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners and in the current campaign, he has scored four Premier League goals from 14 appearances.