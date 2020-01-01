African All Stars

Aubameyang: Fans want Arsenal striker to wear Black Panther mask in Community Shield

Comments()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Black Panther
Getty Images
The Gabon international previously pulled on the mask of the character from the popular Hollywood movie

Football fans have taken to social media urging Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to pull on the mask worn by Chadwick Boseman in the hit Hollywood film Black Panther, should he score in Saturday’s Community Shield against Liverpool.

Boseman lost his life on Friday after battling with colon cancer since 2016. Within this period the American starred in various blockbusters which included Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

However, his lead role in Black Panther, the first-ever Black superhero movie with a majorly black cast and the highest-grossing film of 2018 (US$1.3 billion), shot him to fame.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    Aubameyang has been known to wear superhero masks during goal celebrations, wearing Batman and Spiderman masks during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

    He wore the Black Panther mask after scoring a brace in Arsenal's 3-0 second leg Europa League Round of 16 tie against French club Rennes on March 14, 2019. The Gunners had lost the first leg 3-1 at Roazhon Park.

    After the game, Aubameyang stated that the mask represents his personality and the Gabon national team who are called the Panthers.

    “I needed a mask which represents me and that’s the Black Panther. In Gabon, we call the national team the Panthers,” he said at the time.

    Article continues below

    Following the announcement of Boseman’s demise, Aubameyang took to Twitter posting an image of the Hollywood actor with the eyes of a Panther in the background and a caption reading “Wakanda forever”, a popular term used by Boseman in the movie to promote the fictional African city.

    Some fans have tweeted that the result of the Community Shield does not matter and all they want to see is Aubameyang scoring and pulling on the mask, even if it means Liverpool deliberately allowing him to find the back of the net.

    Close