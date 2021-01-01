Aubameyang extends impressive FA Cup feat as Arsenal defeat Newcastle United

The Gabon international scored the Gunners’ second goal against the Magpies to continue his fine run in the competition

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s notable FA Cup scoring form continued as Arsenal laboured to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

The Gabon ace lined up in attack alongside Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe and Willian to halt the aspirations of Steve Bruce’s men towards reaching the fourth round.

As it proved a tough evening for Mikel Arteta’s men, scores stood at 0-0 after 90 minutes as the North London side put up a below par display.

Emile Smith Rowe gave the reigning FA Cup kings the lead in the 109th-minute, before the 31-year-old doubled the advantage with a simple finish thanks to Kieran Tierney’s assist.

With his effort against Steve Bruce’s side, the former Borussia Dortmund star has now scored in all four of his appearances in the competition, finding the net on six occasions.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored in all four of his FA Cup appearances, netting six goals in total in the competition.

Last season, Aubameyang scored 25 times for the Emirates Stadium giants, including a brace in the FA Cup win over Chelsea, buttressing his status as one of the best strikers in English football in process.

Nevertheless, he has been unable to replicate that form in the 2020-21 campaign with his loss of form concurring with Arsenal’s disturbing position in the Premier League.

This led to former club’s defender Lee Dixon suggesting that the 2015 African Player of the Year should be given a break to rediscover his best.

“It might just do him [Aubameyang] a bit of good to have a little step out of the team and just look from the sidelines,” he told talkSPORT.

“When you watch a game from the sidelines you can sometimes learn more than you do when you’re on the pitch. Your brain is so full of information when you’re playing; you don’t always see everything, you don’t always feel everything.

“He’s obviously a hugely talented footballer and we need his goals, but it might be a time for him just to look and assess the team.

“You can actually see little ways of improving your own game when you’re sitting on the bench, because you’re watching other people and you’re seeing gaps appear from a different angle.”

Arsenal will back in action against Crystal Palace on January 14, before their focus shifts to a meeting with Newcastle United again four days later.