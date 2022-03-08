'Aubameyang battle had to be won by Arsenal manager Arteta' - Manchester United legend Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has lauded Arsenal manager Mike Arteta for making a bold decision to let his former captain and striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club for Barcelona.

The Gabon international was placed in the cold late in 2021 after a breach of discipline. He was later stripped of his captaincy with Alexandre Lacazette taking over in the team.

While the 32-year-old has been doing well for the La Liga heavyweights, the Gunners have been brilliant and are in a good position to eventually make it back into the Uefa Champions League.

The former United right-back discusses Arteta's bold decision on Aubameyang.

"He made a big call with Aubameyang; going over to Barcelona and sending him out of the club," Neville told Sky Sports as quoted by HITC.

"It is a battle the managers, if they are going to establish themselves and gain control, they have to win and the club have to back them.

"The manager [Arteta] has been backed by the Arsenal board. At this moment in time, it is paying off. Quite a few games to go and we will see how it goes until the end of the season.

"But, at this moment in time, Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are in a good place."

Meanwhile, midfielder Thomas Partey has lauded the impact made by Bukayo Saka in the 3-2 win away to Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday. The 20-year-old was on target for the Gunners alongside Martin Odegaard - whom he provided the assist for, and Gabriel Martinelli.

"We all know what he is doing. He is one of the best young players in the world now," Partey said as quoted by Metro.

"I think he is doing a great job. I hope he stays with us for a long time and does what he can, and tries to take this team far."

By winning the Sunday game, the North Londoners jumped to fourth on the table with 48 points from 25 games.