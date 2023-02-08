Aubameyang a bad fit for LAFC! - Chelsea outcast told by ex-USMNT star he might struggle with MLS team's playing style

MLS champions LAFC have been told by ex-USMNT player Hercules Gomez that signing Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would be a bad idea.

Aubameyang looking for Chelsea escape

Linked with LAFC

But might not match playing style

WHAT HAPPENED? Gomez said Aubameyang could indeed find success somewhere in MLS, but cautioned that Los Angeles was not the right landing spot due to his playing style and wages.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No, not as a starter – and you’re not bringing him in to sit on the bench," Gomez told ESPNFC. "The high press, the defensive scheme, the work rate, I don’t think you’re going to get that here. But it doesn’t mean you can’t be a good player, it doesn’t mean he can’t be a star player in Major League Soccer.

"With this LAFC, I don’t know if it’s the best fit or the natural fit. That being said, those players can find a way to impact the game anyway."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most MLS clubs emphasize player development over global star power these days, with productive imports from across the Atlantic given more attention than low-impact, late-career European players.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Even LAFC, a destination spot for international players, won the title last year more because of its up-and-coming talent than because of the arrivals of Gareth Bale or Giorgio Chiellini (though Bale did come through in the final). And while Aubameyang could still score goals in bunches in the United States, strict salary restrictions would probably force a team to pick apart its roster to accommodate him - something LAFC are unlikely to accept.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? It's unlikely the forward will play much at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the season, having been left out of Chelsea's Champions League after an influx of attacking talent through the transfer market. He'll await potential interest from MLS as the U.S. transfer market heats up.