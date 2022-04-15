‘Aubameyang back at default settings’ – Fans troll Barcelona star after big miss
Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come under heavy criticism from fans across the world after he squandered an open chance as his side suffered a 3-2 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou to exit the Europa League on Thursday.
The 32-year-old Gabon international has been in great form for the Spanish giants since arriving from Arsenal but he was at fault in failing to put his side back in the game as he failed to tap in a cross from Ousmane Dembele with the goal gaping and keeper Kevin Trapp stranded.
It was Frankfurt, who took the lead just four minutes in when Filip Kostic converted from the penalty spot before Rafael Borre fired home the second. Sergio Busquets pulled a goal back for Barcelona but Kostic ensured they qualified on a 4-3 aggregate win after notching home the third.
The result has left fans trolling the Gabonese star, who has so far managed eight La Liga goals from nine appearances since joining The Blaugrana.
Below is how Twitter reacted to Aubameyang’s miss.
Another set of fans, mostly drawn from Arsenal, have defended their manager Mikel Arteta for his decision to let go of Aubameyang while another reminded Barcelona they had been warned against signing the player.
Meanwhile, another fan feels fans should not be worried about the 32-year-old’s golden miss because he has never been “a clinical finisher” while another opined if Barcelona go for the services of Robert Lewandowski, then it will be the end of the player in Spain.
