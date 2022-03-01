'Aubameyang and Arsenal have gained from parting ways' - Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists both Arsenal and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have benefited after the decision to part ways in the January transfer window.

The Gabon international opted to leave the North Londoners and joined Barcelona. He has since scored five goals in six Barca games in all competitions, four of which have been in as many LaLiga matches.

On the other hand, The Gunners have been performing well without their former captain, and are pushing for a top-four finish and securing a Champions League place.

"I just feel he looks happy again. I saw him at Arsenal for a number of months where he just didn’t look happy," the former England star told Vibe with Five.

"People undervalue and underestimate how important your happiness is when you’re a footballer or any job that you’ve got you’ve got to have that element of happiness and fulfillment and he just wasn’t having that at Arsenal.

"Both have benefited from him leaving. Arteta has got even more of a stranglehold on the squad, more respect, they know where they stand now, there’s a line that they don’t go beyond, we don’t know the details of that."



The former Premier League champions are currently placed sixth on the table with 45 points from 24 games, two less than fourth-placed Manchester United who have played 27 matches.

Ferdinand also insists the 32-year-old former Arsenal attacker has managed to get some love for the game back owing to his current form.

"But also Aubameyang has gained, he’s got some love back, he’s got some attention, he's some belief back from a manager that’s driven that into him by a manager who really wants him to be there and appreciates his footballing ability," the former Red Devils defender added.

"Nobody has doubted the rate at which he’s always scored goals in his career. There’s obviously something that’s gone on behind the scenes where Mikel Arteta has said ‘I’m not having that you’re going to have to go.

"It’s worked out for each other. If Arsenal finish fourth Arteta is totally justified in what he’s done."