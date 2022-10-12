Ex-England keeper Robert Green believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can get 20 or more goals for Chelsea in the ongoing campaign.

Chelsea have struggled in getting reliable striker

Auba was signed to lead the attack

The ex-Barcelona man a proven goal-scorer

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Arsenal captain has rediscovered his scoring form and has scored in his last three matches for the Blues.

In Tuesday's match against AC Milan in the Uefa Champions League, the 32-year-old converted Mason Mount's pass to ensure Graham Potter's team won 2-0 to go top of their group.

Former England goalkeeper Green is optimistic the experienced forward can reach the magical 20-goal number for Chelsea this season.

WHAT WAS SAID: "He [Aubameyang] is a quality finisher and we've seen that, he looks confident," Green told BBC Radio 5. "In this team, all he has to do is time his runs and he will keep getting opportunities. If he stays on this form, he could meet that 20 goals number."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ex-Chelsea forward Diego Costa scored 20 Premier League goals twice in the three seasons he was at the club. The only time he failed to hit the mark was in 2015/16 campaign when he scored 12 league goals. That was the last time the Blues had a 20-goal season from a striker.

Aubameyang scored 20 or more goals for Arsenal in his second and third season at the club, before getting just 10 in the fourth.

In the 2016/17 campaign, he scored 31 goals for Borussia Dortmund meaning he has what it takes to get the suggested number of goals.

DO YOU KNOW: Aubameyang scored 11 goals in the 17 La Liga matches he played for Barcelona last season.

WHAT NEXT: Aubameyang will be hoping to extend his goal tally for the Blues against Aston Villa this weekend in the Premier League.