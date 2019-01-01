Atsu assist secures Newcastle a point at home to Manchester City

The Ghanaian wideman came off the bench to play a decisive role for the Magpies

Christian Atsu provided an important assist as Newcastle United held reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to a 2-2 draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The corresponding fixture at this venue last season ended in a 2-1 victory for the Magpies, and this time Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead after 22 minutes before Jetro Willems equalised three minutes later.

Atsu came on for Allan Saint-Maximin in the 80th minute and two minutes later Kevin De Bruyne re-established the lead for Pepe Guardiola’s men.

80' Newcastle are forced into a change.



↩️ Christian Atsu

🔛 Allan Saint-Maximin



Saint-Maximin was down in the City area receiving treatment after a challenge with Walker and Ederson.



[1-1] #NUFC | #NEWMCI — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 30, 2019

Not to be undone, the Ghanaian played a short pass to Jonjo Shelvey from a free-kick routine, and the former Liverpool midfielder fired home a ferocious shot from 25 yards which City goalkeeper Ederson could do nothing about.

Atsu made his 12th Premier League appearance this season, but it was his seventh consecutive appearance from the bench having started the first five.

COME ON!



A free-kick wide right is pulled back for Shelvey who wonderfully curls it into the top corner!



2-2! https://t.co/Z7kxKtMJPD — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) November 30, 2019

The assist was the 27-year-old Ghanaian’s third of the season. It was also his only key and accurate pass in the 10 minutes he spent on the pitch.

Newcastle have lost only once in their last five matches and are up to 12th on the log with 16 points after 14 matches. They will be in league action again on Thursday night, this time at Sheffield United.