Atletico won't make transfer bid for Ronaldo, president Cerezo hints

The Spanish side are among the teams said to be after the Portuguese star this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo's pursuit of a new club is set to get stretched after Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo hinted that the Spanish outfit might not be able to land the Portuguese superstar. Ronaldo is adamant to leave Manchester United in search of Champions League football and Atletico were being touted as one of the possible destinations.

However, the Spanish club does not have the wage room to accommodate Ronaldo as they are struggling to balance their books to comply with the regulations of La Liga.

What did Atletico Madrid's president Enrique Cerezo say about Ronaldo?

The club president was present at the team dinner at the Jose María de Segovia restaurant in Madrid where he addressed the question about Ronaldo's link with Atleti.

When asked if the Rojiblancos can sign the forward he said: "You have to ask me more difficult questions. To easy questions, simple answers. It is considered answered."

Although he did not specifically mention that Atletico are not in the race, he dropped enough hints to make it clear that Ronaldo is not in their plans.

"We are here for dinner, an early season dinner, with a wonderful squad, sensational players and a fantastic manager," he added. "We have everything, what more can we ask for?"

Atletico are looking to fulfil the Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations set by La Liga and have to either sell or add an alternative revenue source to fit the bill.

Cristiano Ronaldo has told Manchester United that he does not believe they will be in contention for the title next season 😳 pic.twitter.com/n2EReEatWs — GOAL (@goal) July 2, 2022

Where can Cristiano Ronaldo play next season?

Jorge Mendes has a tough task at hand to find a club for Ronaldo where he can participate in the Champions League.

He was heavily linked with Bayern Munich but CEO Oliver Kahn made it clear that Ronaldo does not fit the recruitment “philosophy” at Allianz Arena.

“As highly as I rate Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the greatest, a transfer wouldn't be a fit with our philosophy," he stated.

He has been linked with Roma and Napoli in Italy, but they are not the favourites to lift the Champions League trophy. Meanwhile, Chelsea and PSG have also expunged any possibility to sign the forward.

Hence, the way things are at the moment, it seems unlikely that Ronaldo will get to ply his trade with one of the favourites for next season's Champions League.