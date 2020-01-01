Atletico ready to offload Lemar but Arsenal not an option for France winger

The Liga side are willing to let the 24-year-old leave, with Tottenham having been linked with a loan move in the January transfer window

Atletico Madrid will listen to offers for Thomas Lemar in the January transfer window although Arsenal are not currently in the market for the France international.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old but they are not interested in bringing him to Emirates Stadium as things stand, owing to the options already at Mikel Arteta's disposal coupled with the lack of funds for big-money purchases.

Indeed, as revealed by Goal, the north Londoners are looking at bringing in one or two players on loan in the winter window, with their £130 million ($171m) spend from last summer restricting their ability to manoeuvre in the January market.

That said, they would consider an opportunity that is too good to turn down, although Lemar, who Arsenal came close to signing during Arsene Wenger's reign, isn't currently viewed as that player.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham are considering a loan switch for the former Monaco ace, with The Independent suggesting that Spurs are willing to offer a loan fee of €6m with the option to purchase outright for €60m (£51m/$67m).

The player's long-term future at Wanda Metropolitano is in some doubt, with Diego Simeone having publicly admitted that his move from Ligue 1 to Spain hasn't worked out.

Lemar is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and has been limited to just nine league starts this season, contributing no goals or assists, and Simeone couldn't guarantee he would remain with the Liga title hopefuls.

The Atleti boss told reporters: "Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game but who has characteristics that others don't have.

"Let's hope he has a good moment when he comes back from injury.

"Now, if Lemar can stay or not... we know that agents work in an exemplary way. Clubs work in terms of the needs of the clubs. But, as a footballer, every time he has been available, he's played a lot more than he hasn't played.

"His characteristics have always excited me. But he hasn't been able to live up to expectations."

Atletico are in the market for a striker to challenge Alvaro Morata for the central attacking role, with Diego Costa having been unavailable since November due to a neck injury that required surgery.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been mooted as a possible target for Simeone's side although Lemar's future will likely need to be resolved before potentially bringing in the Uruguay international in January.