Atletico Madrid ties inspired Senkatuka to join Athletic Tetouan

The forward left for the Moroccan side late last year and has explained why the choice of moving north was very simple

Ugandan striker Nelson Senkatuka has revealed he joined Morocco's Athletic Tetouan because of its close ties with Atletico Madrid.

Senkatuka joined Athletic Tetouan last year on a three-year deal but has not found his time at the club easy.

The 22-year-old forward was part of Uganda's squad which participated in the Africa Nations Championship in Morocco in 2018 while playing for Bright Stars.

“After playing Chan here in 2018, I liked the country and facilities,” Senkatuka told Football256.

“So, when the chance came, it wasn’t a hard decision to make. The club has strong ties with Atletico Madrid which could be a pathway for my future.”

The former Proline FC player is confident of stamping his authority as a first-team member as he continues to serve the Tetouan-based club.

“It’s a great learning experience, am working hard to keep improving and developing every day with good facilities and it’s all professional here,” added Senkatuka.

“My target is to break into the first team permanently, get more minutes and try score goals in the remaining games of the season.”

While at Bright Stars from 2017 to September 2019, he scored 34 goals in 67 matches and has revealed what habits could derail footballers' career growth.

“It’s down to hard work and dedication as you take care of your body, alcohol, smoking, partying are all distractions that hinder you from making it,” concluded the former KCCA FC forward.

“You have to treat yourself as a professional if you want to have any chance of making it.”

Senkatuka has played for the Cranes in 12 matches and scored just a goal one thus far.